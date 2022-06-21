Minister Joshi inaugurates Yoga & Wellness Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Jun: Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated the ‘Devbhoomi Sanjeevani Yoga and Wellness Centre’, today.

The event began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the Chief Guest, accompanied with Vedic chanting.

Founder of the institute, Acharya Bipin Joshi, presented an idol of Adi Yogi Shankar to the Agriculture Minister and a replica of the temple of Baba Kedarnath.

On this occasion, Doon Yoga Peeth, Dehradun, and Janaki Devi Educational Welfare Society, are organising a free yoga camp from 19 to 21 June.

Addressing the gathering, the Cabinet Minister said there are immense possibilities for yoga and wellness in Uttarakhand. The global recognition of International Yoga Day at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi would further the Indian Muni tradition all over the world. He promised support at every level for the promotion of yoga. He also expressed happiness at the Devbhoomi Divya Gram Mission launching the Doon Yoga Peeth, here. Under this, there are plans to develop the villages of Uttarakhand as Yoga and Ayurveda villages. Preetpal Singh, Advocate Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, Vinay Kumar Aggarwal, Acharya Atul Sharma, Dinesh Joshi, Yogacharya Neeraj Doval, Suman Joshi, Ankit Kumar, Nikhil Goyal and Ashish Doval etc., were present on the occasion.