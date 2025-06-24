Freemasons hold Community Walkathon to Champion a Sustainable Dehradun

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Jun: In celebration of Universal Brotherhood Day, the Freemasons of Dehradun rallied citizens for a noble cause with a Community Walkathon held early Sunday morning. Under the banner “Making Good Men Better” the event was a clarion call for collective action on pressing urban challenges—from environmental degradation and traffic congestion to unplanned development and dwindling green spaces.

The walkathon commenced at 7 a.m. from the historic Dehradun Club, weaving through the vibrant corridors of the Parade Ground. Dozens of participants, representing diverse walks of life, came together to emphasise the need for a more sustainable and liveable city.

Presiding over the event was Chief Guest Indu Kumar Pande, former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, who lauded the community’s efforts to bring civic concerns to the forefront. Also gracing the occasion as Guest of Honor was Satish Sharma, Editor and Publisher of Garhwal Post, as well as a respected actor and film producer. The event was also graced by the presence of Justice Braham Singh Verma (Retired Justice, Uttarakhand High Court) and Maj Gen Shammi Sabarwal (Retd).

Organisers described the event as more than just a symbolic stride. “This walk represents our shared hope for a Dehradun that thrives on the principles of “Sustainable Development” not only in growth but in green as well,” Dr Rakesh Shah retired IFS officer, Worshipful Master of The Lodge Siwalik Dr Durga Prasad No. 62 remarked.

As the city balances modern expansion with environmental responsibility, such citizen-led initiatives are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping a future where development and sustainability walk hand in hand.

RW Bro Rajeev Nangia, Chairman, Walkathon Organising Committee, RW Bro Sumeet Nanda, Chairman, UBD Celebration Committee, W Bro Sudhir Jain, Chairman, Medical Camp Committee, W Bro Salil Jain, Secretary of the Loge Siwalik, RW Bro PK Kapur, W Bro. Dr Anuj Gupta, W Bro Dr Ashwin Gautam and the members of the freemasonry along with their families were present in large number.