FRI holds Van Mahotsav event at BGIC, Ballupur

Dehradun, 11 Jul: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), here, celebrated the second phase of its Van Mahotsav, today, in the campus of the Bhawani Girls Inter College, Ballupur. The first phase was celebrated within the FRI campus on 7 July.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Dr Renu Singh, Director, FRI, by lighting the ceremonial lamp, which was followed by a welcome song by the students of the school. Subsequently, Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division, welcomed all participants including Director Dr Renu Singh, Principal Deepti Rawat, Heads of Division of FRI, officers and scientists, teachers and students of Bhavani Balika Inter College.

A small cultural programme was organised by the students of the school, which included a poetry recitation and a small dance drama on the importance of not cutting trees.

Chief Guest Dr Renu Singh spoke about the importance of trees and their role in preservation of the environment. She reminded how the Indian ethos is intrinsically linked with protection of trees and forests, references of which can be found in the ancient texts. She recalled how students in earlier days studied in Gurukuls, which were located in forests so as to help students focus on studying amidst a pristine environment. She mentioned the increasing population and relentless cutting of forests, which is posing a major threat to the environment and the world is faced with the phenomenon of climate change. She urged all present to plant at least one tree on the occasion and look after it to do their bit for the environment.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Principal Dipti Rawat.

Thereafter, the programme was initiated with the planting of a mango sapling by Dr Renu Singh. Subsequently, Deepti Rawat, Principal and all other dignitaries present along with the school students participated in the plantation drive.