From Vedic learning to Civil Services excellence – GKU

By Radhika Nagrath

HARIDWAR, 13 May: Known for its rich legacy in Vedic education and its contribution to India’s national movement, Gurukul Kangri Deemed to be University is now preparing to shape a new generation of civil servants with the launch of a dedicated training centre for UPSC and other competitive examinations.

The initiative marks a significant step in the university’s evolving academic journey — from nurturing values-based education inspired by ancient Indian traditions to empowering young aspirants for leadership roles in modern governance and administration. The training centre was inaugurated by Ajay Meena, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bharuch district, Gujarat. An alumnus of Gurukul Kangri Deemed to be University, Meena’s return to the campus as an IPS officer offered students both inspiration and a living example of perseverance and public service .

Speaking at the inauguration, Meena emphasized that success in competitive examinations depends on clear goal-setting, disciplined preparation and proper guidance. He described UPSC as one of India’s most prestigious examinations and advised students to build a strong study framework while remaining consistently connected with current affairs, policy issues and national developments through newspapers and informed reading.

He also underlined the importance of maintaining mental and emotional balance through sports, cultural engagement and social participation, saying that holistic development plays a vital role in handling the pressure of competitive examinations. Prof. Mukesh Kumar, head of the training centre and the Department of Microbiology and Botany, said the university’s students are already serving the nation in several prestigious capacities across India and abroad. The newly launched centre, he noted, will further strengthen the institution’s contribution to nation-building.

Meena’s own professional journey reflected the spirit of determination the university seeks to inspire. After graduating in Botany and Electronics from Gurukul Kangri Deemed to be University, he began his career as a Senior Section Engineer in the Railways in 2014 and later served in the Rajasthan Administrative Service before joining the Indian Police Service in 2022.