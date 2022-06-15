Funds for ‘Apple Mission’ doubled to Rs 12 Crores

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the Garib Kalyan Conference held on the occasion of completion of 8 years of the BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Survey Stadium in Hathibarkala here on Sunday.

In this programme, 30 stalls of schemes and programmes related to rural development, horticulture, agriculture department were put up and a large number of beneficiaries and local public were present on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

The Chief Minister on this occasion announced an increase in the amount for the Apple Mission from Rs 6 crores to Rs 12 crores, which is operated by the Horticulture Department. He also sanctioned Rs 18 crores under the Mukhyamantri Rajya Krishi Vikas Yojana to promote Kiwi plantation in the state. The Chief Minister said it is the goal of the government to make Uttarakhand ideal, excellent and self-reliant. For this, a road map is being prepared for the development of the state for the next 10 years. The opinion of the general public has also been taken in the preparation of the state budget.

Dhami said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government had followed the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas and Sabka Vishwaas during the last eight years. The goal of the future and development of the country are clearly visible from the various programmes being organised under the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence.

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that, through the Ujjwala scheme, the work of providing free LPG cylinders to the poor had been successfully done. Till now, 9 crores persons in the country had benefitted from this scheme. He said that not only the country but under the world’s largest Ayushman Bharat scheme, free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs is being provided to every citizen of the state. He said that action would be taken against the hospitals on the panel for denying the benefit of Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana to any patient. So far, 5.50 lakhs had given the benefit of this scheme in the state.

The Chief Minister claimed that continuous action is being taken against corruption. The government has issued a helpline number 1064 for complaints of corruption. Appealing to the public to raise their voice against corruption, the Chief Minister said that the identity of the person complaining of corruption would be kept secret.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi congratulated the Chief Minister Dhami on his historic victory in Champawat. He said that Prime Minister Modi had set a target of doubling the income of the farmers of the country. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the welfare of farmers is being ensured in the state. For the development of the state, the roadmap of development is ready, the results of which would be visible soon.

Present on this occasion were Cabinet Minister Premchand Agrawal, MP Naresh Bansal, MLA Vinod Chamoli, BJP State Vice President Anil Goyal as well as officials of the government and the district administration and a large number of local people and beneficiaries.