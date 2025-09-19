Futile Campaign

What does LS Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi hope to achieve by attempting to damage the credibility of the Election Commission? Does he want people to stop voting, or, come out on to the streets and overthrow the government so that a Bangladesh and Nepal like situation occurs? A caretaker government would then reconstitute the Election Commission and take a few years to establish a new electoral system. What would Rahul Gandhi do in the meanwhile – find new vacation destinations?

He should be aware that nobody knows better than the people what their mandate has been in the years since independence, at the national and state levels. Unless the new generation of Indians is cut off from this reality, there is little chance of their being taken in by the claims of the ECI and the BJP being involved in some devious conspiracy. If the Congress party is sincere in its claims, the first step it should take is for its elected representatives and governments to resign in protest. Otherwise, it is much like the Pakistani cricket team threatening a boycott of the Asia Cup Cricket Championship and then, meekly entering the field of play when the ploy doesn’t work. Threats require some back-up to be effective.

If it is an attempt by the Congress to undermine the authority of the present Modi Government, what purpose will it serve? If the Congress supporters stop believing in the impartiality of the Election Commission, would it not discourage their participation in the voting process? Only the BJP would benefit from that. And even if the purpose is to intimidate the Election Commission, would that in any way tilt the outcome in the opposition’s favour?

What is some other politician less ‘illustrious’ than Rahul Gandhi had taken up such a campaign to attack the Election Commission? Would the system have tolerated it for so long? In fact, is there a need to provide legal protection to the ECI against unsubstantiated and wild allegations that could hinder it from fully performing its duty? Perhaps, in the not too distant future, the lawmakers may consider this option.

Thus far, the Election Commission has countered Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, point by point. It has asked him to follow the laid down procedure regarding his claims, but he has refused to do so. Does he and the Congress think that any good will come from challenging the match referee? The only answer possible is in the actual field of play.