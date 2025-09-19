Dhami reviews flood situation, orders effective rescue & relief operations in Chamoli

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the situation in regions battered by heavy rainfall from the State Disaster Operations Centre at IT Park, here, today. He directed the officials to expedite rescue and relief measures in the disaster-affected villages of Nandnagar in Chamoli district.

The CM also spoke with District Magistrate (DM), Chamoli, Sandeep Tiwari to take stock of the calamity and instructed that seriously injured persons be airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced medical treatment. He also remained in constant touch through the day with the Disaster Operations Centre and the district administration, monitoring the progress of relief and rescue efforts.

Dhami instructed the officials to ensure immediate restoration of roads, water supply, electricity and network connectivity in the affected regions. He emphasised that proper arrangements for temporary shelter, food, clean drinking water and other essentials be made available to all the affected persons. He also directed that an adequate number of doctors and medicines be deployed in every affected area to ensure timely medical care during emergencies.

According to the officials, as soon as reports of the incident in Nandnagar reached the administration, the district authorities and police swung into action and safely evacuated a large number of people. The officials claim that rescue and relief operations are being carried out in full coordination with promptness and urgency. The CM has issued clear instructions to ensure that relief material reaches every family in the affected villages without any delay. During the review, Vice Chairman of the Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Rohilla, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Secretary, Disaster Management, Vinod Kumar Suman, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and other senior officials associated with disaster management were among those present.

Earlier, early this morning, the CM had also taken an update on the situation caused by torrential rainfall in Chamoli district from Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman. He instructed that relief and rescue operations be carried out on a war footing, immediate assistance be provided to the affected and people be shifted from unsafe to safer locations without delay. He ordered that the injured receive the best possible treatment and that search and rescue operations for missing persons be undertaken with urgency.

The CM also reiterated that the state government stands firmly with the affected families in this hour of calamity and assured that all necessary arrangements had been made for their accommodation, food and health facilities.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman reported that, late last night, the villages of Kuntari Lagaphali, Kuntari Laga Sarapani and Dhurma in Nandnagar Tehsil of Chamoli district had been hit by heavy debris flow following torrential rainfall. At about 3 a.m. on 18 September, a report was received that eight persons were missing, and fifteen to twenty houses and cowsheds had been damaged in Kuntari Lagaphali village under Nandnagar Tehsil. Three persons, including two women and a child, who had been buried in the debris, were safely rescued by joint teams of the local police, NDRF and revenue department. Approximately 150 to 200 villagers have been evacuated and shifted to safe locations. The injured have been admitted for treatment at the Community Health Centre in Nandnagar.

A total of 10 people have been reported missing as heavy debris flowed in Nanda Nagar’s Kuntari Lagafali area and Dhurma following the cloudburst.

Eight persons are missing from the Kuntari Lagafali area, including Kunwar Singh, who is about 42 years old; his wife Kanta Devi, who is 38; and their 10-year-old Vikas and Vishal. The others were Deveshwari Devi (65), Bhaga Devi (65), Jagdamba Prasad (70), and Narendra Singh (40).

Two people who have been reported missing in the village of Dhurma are Guman Singh (age 75) and Mamta Devi (age 38).

Teams from the SDRF, NDRF, and the Public Works Department have been deployed, with JCB machines and other equipment pressed into service to clear debris and aid relief efforts.

Two people were pulled out alive from the debris, while search and rescue operations continue despite extremely adverse conditions.

A medical team accompanied by three ambulances has been rushed to the site, officials confirmed.

However, relentless rain and difficult terrain are severely hampering rescue efforts.

The weather department has also issued a warning of more heavy rainfall in the coming days across Chamoli.

Locals reported that several residents are still believed to be trapped inside their homes following the cloudburst.

Authorities have deployed teams on the ground to locate the missing, even as the threat of further landslides looms large.