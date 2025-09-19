SDRF joins rescue with trained dogs, Cocon & Luto

By HASAN HADI

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Sep: A natural disaster has caused heavy damage in Karligarh and Majhada Sahastradhara areas. The road has been damaged at several points, but with the help of local people, a JCB reached the site quickly and rescue operations began.

On the ground, people told Garhwal Post that 3 to 4 people were trapped under the debris. They also accused the administration of not providing immediate help. Locals said they arranged a JCB on their own, while the administration claimed that the machine was arranged by it.

Meanwhile, NDRF and SDRF teams also reached the spot for rescue operations. They brought along two trained dogs, Cocon and Luto, who are capable of detecting living persons by sensing heartbeats.

Residents recalled the terrifying moments of the cloudburst. “Everyone was scared, we could not understand what was happening. Outsiders who were passing by pleaded with us to save them, and we rescued them,” said villagers. They described how huge boulders came crashing down, creating panic.

According to officials, a JCB was deployed at Majhada to clear the debris where both people and animals were feared to be trapped.

The administration said rescue work is being carried out on a war footing, with priority given to saving lives and clearing affected areas. The situation is being constantly monitored.