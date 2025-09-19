Olympus High School hosts AI Awareness Session for students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Sep: Olympus High School hosted an educational session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students of Classes 9 to 12, led by Dr Raghav Upadhyay from DBS Global University. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta was also present.

The session commenced with an interactive Q&A round, engaging students by rewarding correct responses with candies and stickers. Dr Upadhyay then provided a comprehensive introduction to the fundamentals of AI, followed by a Picture-Analysis Activity that allowed students to compare AI-generated results with real images. The discussion also covered identification models and applications of AI in medical image detection.

In addition to practical demonstrations, the session explored the limitations of AI, particularly in understanding emotions and human expressions. Students were introduced to the historical evolution of the field, revisiting Alan Turing’s reflections on machine thinking and acknowledging John McCarthy’s coining of the term “Artificial Intelligence” in 1956.

The programme concluded with a quiz session and an address by Dr Jyoti Gupta, who highlighted that, while AI is a transformative and powerful tool, it must always be guided by human values, sound judgment, and empathy.

The initiative left students motivated to further explore the scope and implications of Artificial Intelligence in shaping the future.