FYONLI THE DIVINE FLOWER OF UTTARAKHAND

There was once a stunning damsel named Fyonli Rauteli. She lived in a remote village called Sorikot in Kumaon Himalaya.

Being the only child of her parents she was showered with immense love, especially by her father, Nagu Sauriyal.

It so happened one morning that her father was deeply engrossed in worship, while Fyonli was lost in dreams of a handsome prince, who would one day sweep her off her feet.

When suddenly the sound of the conch, jolted her out of her dream. The Sunrays that fell on her face from the window of her room, added divine radiance to her face. She looked irresistibly alluring.

Her crimson colored lips that had taken on the shade of the rhododendron flowers, competed with the redness of the rising Sun. Her winsome frame and bewitching features were amongst the best mountain features.

She gathered her long dark tresses into a casual bun, and holding her golden pot in the curve of her waist she emerged out of her hutment to collect water from the stream nearby, in the manner of a daily chore.

It was a routine ritual with her that whenever she went out to bring water, she would stop at a quiet corner to bathe in the river water. This day too was no different.

But today a new development took her by surprise.

While she was filling water in her pot, she a saw a shadow emerge on the water alongside hers. The shadow was sharp and robust, and when she turned around she found there was no one. Her eyes searched 360 degrees, and that is when she discerned a charming young man sitting on the branch of a tree, making a garland of flowers.