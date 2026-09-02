Ganesh Joshi pays tribute to victims of Nepal Disaster

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Paying tribute to those who lost their lives in the devastating natural disaster in Nepal, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi announced that he would contribute his one month’s salary to the Disaster Relief Fund to support the affected people.

Speaking to the media, Joshi said that in times of crisis, it is not enough to merely appeal to others for assistance; it is equally important to step forward and set an example. He said that every social and humanitarian initiative should begin with oneself so that it can inspire others in society to come forward and contribute.

He further stated that, besides financial assistance, every possible effort would be made with utmost promptness to extend further support to the people affected by the Nepal disaster.

At a condolence meeting organised by the Gorkha Kalyan Parishad at Nayagaon Vijaypur, Hathibarkala, Dehradun, Ganesh Joshi offered floral tributes and paid his heartfelt respects to those who lost their lives in the Nepal disaster. The condolence and prayer meeting was organised by the Gorkha Kalyan Parishad in association with the Government of Uttarakhand. Prayers were offered for the peace of the souls of all those who lost their lives prematurely in the devastating natural disaster in Nepal.

The dignitaries, office-bearers of the organisation and local residents present at the programme observed a two-minute silence and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls. Candles and lamps were also lit as a mark of respect and tribute to the victims.

On the occasion, Jyoti Kotia, Chairperson of the Gorkha Kalyan Parishad, Government of Uttarakhand, expressed deep sorrow over the devastating disaster in Nepal and conveyed her condolences to the affected families. With her efforts, a fund-collection campaign was also launched to provide assistance to the disaster-affected people, with those present contributing generously to the cause.

Among those present at the condolence meeting were Gorkha Kalyan Parishad Chairperson Jyoti Kotia, Vice-Chairperson Abhishek Shahi, Vice-Chairperson of the Disaster Management Committee Colonel RS Bhandari, BJP State Secretary Neha Joshi, Pradeep Rawat, along with members of the Gorkhali community and local residents.