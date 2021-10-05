Garhwali touch to Dandiya Dhamaal this Navratri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Oct: This Navratri, ‘The Creative Hub’ will organise ‘Dandiya Dhamaal with Priyanka Meher’ in association with Solitaire Hotel. Dandiya and Garhwali songs will come together in Doon for the first time at the Dandiya night to be held on 9 October.

The Creative Hub Director, Meetu Bansal, shared the details of this event with media persons at a press conference held today. She said that ‘The Creative Hub Dance Academy’ is about to complete its 10th year of existence. Garhwali fusion is being included in the Dandiya night to make the occasion more attractive to the local people. Dandiya performers will also dance to Garhwali songs. Meetu revealed that Priyanka Meher, who brought the hill version of “Genda Phool”, will also perform on the occasion. Priyanka will sing her famous Garhwali songs, as also ones on Dandiya.

At the same time, a collection center will also be set up by Goonj organisation to help the needy.

Rishi Bansal, owner of Solitaire Hotel, said that, for the first time, they would partner this event. The anchoring of Dandiya Night will be done by celebrity host Nawab. Choreographers Shivam Lodhi, Yogendra Kumar, Steve Frank, Meenakshi Sati and Asha Nautiyal were also present on the occasion.

Mitu Bansal added that food stalls would also be set up for the first time.

The Garba Raas-2021 will start with Aarti of Durga Mata. First, there will be a traditional round of five- step Dandiya. Free Dandiya training would also be provided.