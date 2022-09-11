GB Pant played crucial role in recognition of Hindi as official language: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Sep: Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the 135th birth celebrations programme of Bharat Ratna Pt Govind Ballabh Pant held at IRDT Auditorium at Survey Chowk here today. On this occasion, he also paid floral tribute to Pt Govind Ballabh Pant by garlanding his portrait.

Dhami observed that Pt Govind Ballabh Pant was a great freedom fighter, social worker and an efficient administrator. Along with giving a new direction to the country, he also played an important role in eradicating evils prevalent in the society by making a decisive struggle for the abolition of wage-less labour and zamindari. Dhami stressed that the work done by Pant, before the independence of the country, and even after the independence of the country as service of the country, would continue to inspire the people and the present leadership to continue to work hard towards serving the people. The CM reminded that Pant had devoted his whole life to social service and had played an important role in getting Hindi the status of official language.

He added that Pt Govind Ballabh Pant had a special attachment towards the hills. Despite all the problems in life, he never deviated from the path of his duty. He had important responsibilities of the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Home Minister of India. He said that taking inspiration from such a great son of Uttarakhand, everyone would have to move forward. Dhami said that Uttarakhand was a young state. In 2025, it would be celebrating the silver jubilee of the creation of Uttarakhand as a separate state. By then, Uttarakhand ought to be in the category of leading states of the country in almost every field but for this, everyone would have to make efforts together. The government needed to move forward with a choiceless resolution.

Former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, said that Pt Govind Ballabh Pant sacrificed a lot for the country’s independence. After the independence, he worked hard towards development of the hills and preservation of local culture. Nishank added that Uttarakhand was also a Veer Bhoomi besides being Dev Bhoomi. Revolutionaries like Pt Govind Ballabh Pant were born in this Devbhoomi. Nishank said that the state had to move forward by taking inspiration from the path shown by Bharat Ratna Pt Govind Ballabh Pant. He was the pride and honour of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Nishank further observed that the country was now progressing rapidly in the field of knowledge and scientific research.

On this occasion MLA Khajan Das, leader of Maiti movement Padma Shri Kalyan Singh Rawat, BJP leader Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj and Rakesh Dobhal and other dignitaries were present.