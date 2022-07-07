GEHU felicitates student achievers

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 5 Jul: Students who got placements up to Rs 44.14 lakh in the Bhimtal campus of Graphic Era Hill University were felicitated at its campus, here, today.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, said that the spectacular placement is testimony to the success story that is turning dreams into reality. This is a major achievement in Kumaon region towards becoming a hub of higher education.

At the function organised in the Bareilly Road campus of Graphic Era Hill University, students of BTech Computer Science 2022 batch of Bhimtal campus, Prajwal Pandey (resident of Haldwani) and Himanshu Bhatt (resident of Mehra Gaon, Bhimtal) were felicitated and also given cash prizes of Rs 50,000 each.

Both of them have been selected by Amazon at a package of Rs 44.14 lakhs, each. Tanuj Mehta, a B.Tech student of the Bhimtal campus, was also felicitated at the ceremony and he was given a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Himanshu Bhatt’s father, Dinesh Chandra Bhatt, is a business man. Expressing happiness over this placement, Himanshu said that it has turned his dreams into reality, changing everything. “Graphic Era has directed us on the right path as well as taught all the important elements which open the way to get ahead in the competition,” he said.

Prajwal Pandey said that when he took admission in BTech, he faced the dilemma of what to do. He had returned after taking admission in Delhi. In such difficult times, the teachers of Graphic Era showed the right path and helped him move forward. As a result, five companies including Samsung, Infosys, Gescaler offered him placements. Prajwal’s father Jagdish Pandey is retired from the food supply department.

In this session, Amazon has selected 14 more students of Graphic Era for placement. These include the students of Bhimtal Campus of Graphic Era Hill University. Earlier, Microsoft gave a placement offer to Shivi Agarwal of 2022 batch at a package of Rs 50.17 lakh. Texas Instruments has selected Lakshya Gupta, a BTech Computer Science student from the Dehradun campus of Graphic Era Hill University, at a package of Rs 33.36 lakh.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that, along with BTech, other courses are also getting amazing placement offers, which boosts the enthusiasm of the students. The campuses of Graphic Era are also preparing them to set up their own companies. Graphic Era’s newest Haldwani campus has also seen a great start to placements. The first batch of MBA and MCA has just come out from Haldwani. Their students, Chetna Brajwasi, Deepanshu Pandey, Bhawna Bora, Ashuman Chand, Pankaj Bhatt, Kamlesh Singh, etc., have been selected in major companies on packages of up to Rs 9 lakh.

Present on this occasion were Director (Infra) Dr Subhash Gupta, Director of Haldwani campus Dr Manish Bisht and Director of Bhimtal campus Dr Manoj Lohani.