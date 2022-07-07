U’khand guarantees safe investment in Tourism Sector: CM Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated as the Chief Guest at a function held at a local hotel to inform investors about the opportunities in the state’s tourism sector, which was organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB).

CM Dhami said on the occasion that a committee would be formed under the chairmanship of Secretary R Meenaskhi Sundaram to speed up implementation of tourism related schemes and projects. It would have representation from the finance, housing, public works, police and other related departments.

He declared that Uttarakhand offered the guarantee of safe investment. The government would provide all possible assistance. The objective is to make Uttarakhand the best in the tourism sector within the next five years. All the suggestions offered at the meeting would be included in the action plan. The problems raised by the participants would be speedily resolved in the spirit of simplification, solution, resolution and satisfaction.

The Chief Minister reminded that there are many opportunities in the state’s tourism sector. The rail, air and road connectivity is being expanded. The price of ATF had been reduced by 18 percent in the state. A tourism policy has also been implemented based on the state’s many benefits.

He asserted that, under the PM’s inspiration, a new work culture has been introduced in the country. The plan is to make the coming decade the decade of Uttarakhand. The effort will be to make it a leading state by 2025. The interaction with those in the tourism sector would continue.

Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram stated that the policy for investors would be simplified, making it easier for investors. Tourism Secretary Dilip Javalkar pointed out that increase in revenue led to creation of jobs. With tourism being given the status of an industry, the opportunities would increase manifold.

Tourism professionals and investors offered numerous suggestions on the occasion.