George Everest’s 234th birth anniversary celebrated in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 4 Jul: British era Surveyor General Sir George Everest’s 234th birth anniversary was celebrated with pomp at George Everest Estate, here, today,

The Chief Guest at the event was Colonel Mukesh Yadav, Vice President of Rajas Aero Sports and Adventure Private Limited. He garlanded Everest’s statue.

On this occasion, folk artists from Jaunpur performed with traditional musical instruments folk dances and songs which charmed everyone. Colonel h Yadav said that Rajan Aero Sports is developing the Sir George Everest Estate as a tourist spot. Everest made a huge contribution to the mapping of India and became famous especially for the survey of the Himalayan region was difficult. Along with him, Radhanath Sikdar should also be remembered on this occasion, who was a mathematician and did all the calculations. Home ground mapping of Tibet was done by Kishan Singh Rawat and Pt. Nain Singh.

He said that a museum about Sir George Everest has been built here, a helicopter service has also been started. There is also a proposal to build a ropeway and adventure park. It would be made the most beautiful tourist site in Mussoorie.