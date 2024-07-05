Gov bids farewell to transferred Raj Bhawan police personnel

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 July: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Thursday bid farewell to the security personnel working in the Raj Bhawan on their transfer.

On this occasion, he told the transferred personnel that all of you are taking the name of the Raj Bhavan with you, which increases your responsibility even more. He said that everyone has done good work in the Raj Bhavan, which should be continued further. He said that there will be new challenges in the new workplace, which should be resolved on the basis of your experiences. He wished everyone his best wishes for the new workplace.