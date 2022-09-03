GEU B Tech Induction Prog continues

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Sep: On the second day of the B Tech Induction Programme, the future engineers of Graphic Era University played ad-makers, creating advertisements for unique products like transparent curtains, broken cups, frameless glasses and transparent eye liners.

An ice breaking section was organised for Graphic Era Deemed University students from different states and other countries. For the Group Chorus Singing Session, hundreds of students came together and sang “Channa Mereya” and “A Ho”. They were seen showing their singing talent on the occasion.

After this, Saloni Thapa of Graphic Era made the new students dance to the beats of Zumba. Students fond of Bhangra were seen dancing with the members of Dehradun Bhangra Club.

In this session organised with the aim of promoting team spirit, students were seen enjoying a lot in ‘Helium Balloons’, ‘Passing the Parcel’, ‘Glasses without frame’, etc. Sahib Sablok convened the event.