Photo exhibition at SRHU showcases glory of the majestic Tiger

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Sept: Vice Chancellor Vijay Dhasmana formally inaugurated a tiger related exhibit, titled ‘Fearless Bagh’, at Swami Rama Himalayan University today.

The exhibition will remain on display in the auditorium of the Nursing School of the University, till 6th September.

Curated by the Doon Art Council, the exhibition will move on to other institutions after the 6th. The educative exhibition has been planned to spread awareness about the majesty of the magnificent animal and the need to save it from annihilation. Most of the photos of tigers showed the beasts in different poses and moods and some in their natural habitat. This is the first of its kind travelling wildlife exhibition that has been organised by Rajaji Tiger Reserve in collaboration with the Doon Art Council with the active support of the Wildlife Institute of India. A large number of artists and school children have contributed their photos and paintings relating to the tiger to the exhibition, inspired by the Director Rajaji National Park, Saket Badola.

While opening the impressive exhibition, Dr Dhasmana said that the effort put in to organize the exhibition was commendable. “This awareness campaign will go a long way in sensitizing the people; especially villagers and others living close to the animal habitat. It will underline the fact that man-animal conflict is detrimental to their existence and must be avoided at all costs. If we have to protect this wonderful animal from extinction, we will all have to cooperate. Only then can this magical animal be saved for posterity.

Pro VC Dr Vijendra Chauhan, President of the University’s Literary and Fine Arts Committee Dr Dushyant Gaur, Registrar Dr Susheela Sharma were amongst those present on the occasion.