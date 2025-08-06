GEU connects Flavours of the Hills with Star Culture

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: Graphic Era has taken a step towards connecting the traditional flavours of Uttarakhand with star culture. A workshop was organised to promote the identity of Garhwali and Kumaoni cuisine, here, today.

The Chief Guest at the workshop, Chef Yojana Khanduri, popularly known as The Himalayan Rasoiya, said that traditional food is not just about dishes, but is a part of one’s identity and soul. She also emphasised that hill folk must learn to take pride in local and traditional mountain cuisine, as it is a way to stay connected to the cultural roots.

Two traditional dishes were prepared during the workshop – Sundarkala (a type of Uttarakhandi pasta) and Mandua Halwa. These dishes highlighted the richness of mountain flavours and the importance of local ingredients. While Sundarkala presented a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation, Mandua Halwa emerged as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s healthy sweetness. The students not only learned how to make these dishes but also enjoyed tasting them with great enthusiasm.

Graphic Era, by involving Hotel Management students —often associated with star culture – has taken a significant step in linking mountain cuisine with modern hospitality.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Hospitality Management at Graphic Era Deemed University. Head of Department Amar Dabral, along with Chefs Mohsin Khan, Akash Rawat, Dr Ravish Kukreti, other faculty members, and students were present at the workshop.