TISMUN 2025 concludes with Message of Peace & Dialogue

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: The third edition of TISMUN (Tula’s International School Model United Nations) came to a grand close at Tula’s International School after three days of dynamic discussions, diplomacy, and youth leadership. With the theme “Ink and Iron – The Power of Words in the World of War”, the event brought together young minds from across the region to engage in meaningful debate on global issues.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster of The Doon School, as Chief Guest, and Jo Chopra, renowned educationist and social reformer, as Guest of Honour. Also present were Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s International School, and Headmaster Raman Koushal.

The day began with the ceremonial lamp lighting of the lamp and a vibrant musical performance. Committee chairs presented concise reports on the outcomes of their debates, followed by a captivating dance performance titled ‘Super Tyza’.

Dr Jagpreet Singh called the students “AI natives” and emphasised that Model UN platforms are essential for nurturing empathy, dialogue, and global responsibility. He encouraged students to value inclusion over exclusion and collaboration over competition.

Jo Chopra highlighted the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in World War I and the failure of the League of Nations, reminding delegates of the fragile yet essential role of the United Nations today.

The Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and Headmaster jointly presented awards to the best-performing delegates across all committees at TISMUN 2025, recognising their excellence in research, diplomacy, and public speaking. In the IFRC, the Best Delegate award was shared by Shraddha Kapoor and Swasti Sharma, while Anupam Kher and Ridhima Kher received High Commendation, and Ananya Pandey and Divyanshi Bajaj earned Special Mention. In the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Yash Nitharwal (Russia) was named Best Delegate, with Bapy Kundu (Bangladesh) receiving High Commendation, and Alok Chauhan (UK) earning a Special Mention. The UNODC saw Bhavik Singh Rautela (USA) emerge as Best Delegate, followed by Nirjin Ghosh (Colombia) with High Commendation, and Vedant Gautam (India) with a Special Mention. In ECOSOC, Ahana Sharma (Germany) was awarded Best Delegate, Disha Sahu (Singapore) earned High Commendation, and Shanaya Rajput (France) was given a Special Mention. The AIPPM committee honoured Keshav Rathore (Rahul Gandhi) as Best Delegate, while Sharad Panwar and Vaibhav Raj received High Commendation, and Anupriya Patel and Jatin Gautam received Special Mention.

In the IPL Committee, the Best Delegate award was shared by Riyansh, Saransh, and Hitesh representing CSK; Ajay, Adarsh, and Mukul (Gujarat Titans) were awarded High Commendation, and Shaurya, Tanshiq, and Aryan (RCB) received Special Mention. The UNHRC named Eknoor Babbar (India) as Best Delegate, with Yohansh Jain (UK) receiving High Commendation and Rudraksh Jindal (Australia) earning Special Mention. The International Press team was also recognised, with Remruti (Asian School) winning Best Delegate in Photography, followed by Hardik Singh Scindia with High Commendation. In Caricature, Niza Ameen Khan won Best Delegate, and Zhinu Sangno received High Commendation. For Journalism, Ayush Agnihotri (The Hindu) was named Best Delegate, and Aarvi Khunt (The New York Times) received High Commendation. In Videography, Ujjwal Choure earned Best Delegate and Riddhi Bijalwan received High Commendation.

The prestigious title of Overall Best Delegate of TISMUN 2025 was awarded to Bhavik Singh Rautela, recognising his outstanding performance and leadership throughout the conference.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, marking the end of a successful and impactful edition of TISMUN that celebrated youth-led diplomacy and the enduring strength of words in the pursuit of peace.