Luthra Maternity Centre observes World Breastfeeding Week 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Aug: “Invest in Breastfeeding, Invest in the Future” — week-long programmes aim to support and educate new mothers and families about the innumerable advantages of breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival,” said Dr Arti Luthra, Director at Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre. “Through these programmes, we aim to empower mothers with the right knowledge and support.” This year’s theme emphasises the need for systemic investment in breastfeeding across healthcare, workplace, and policy levels.

According to national data, only 41% of newborns are breastfed within the first hour of birth, underlining the importance of early support in hospital settings.

Breast milk has all the nutrients a baby needs for the first 6 months. It’s made perfectly for the baby’s growing body and brain. It helps protect the baby from illnesses like colds, diarrhoea, ear infections, and even serious diseases. Babies usually have less constipation or tummy issues when breastfed. Breastfed babies are less likely to become overweight later in life. Breastfeeding strengthens the emotional connection between mother and baby. Some studies show breastfed babies may have slightly higher IQs.

In the case of the mother, there is faster recovery as it helps the uterus return to normal size after birth; reduces bleeding after delivery; burns calories, helps mothers lose pregnancy weight naturally. It also lowers risk of diseases such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

It delays the return of periods (but not 100% reliable); saves money & time; no need to buy formula, bottles, or sterilise everything.

It is more affordable for the family and community as breastfeeding costs nothing, unlike formula. There are healthier children, fewer doctor visits, with less money spent on medicine and hospital visits. It is better for the Environment, as there are no cans, bottles, or factory production needed.

In support of World Breastfeeding Week 2025, Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre organised a week-long series of events focusing on breastfeeding education and support. The initiative aligns with the global theme “Invest in breastfeeding, invest in the future” and aims to empower new mothers with practical knowledge, access to lactation support, and evidence-based healthcare practices.

The breastfeed should be initiated right after the birth in the labour room only as the first feed as the colostrums has high level of immunoglobulin to provide innate immunity to the baby.