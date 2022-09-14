GEU’s double Curcumin based Turmeric will expand market

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 12 Sep: Graphic Era’s project ‘Ganjana’, a collaboration with UCOST, will make the Uttarakhandi Haldi enriched with high quality Curcumin available across the globe. With this project, not only will migration be countered but barren land will also be utilised. In general, 5-6% of curcumin is found in turmeric sown in India. Life Sciences of Graphic Era deemed University in its research found that turmeric sown in Himalayan region of Uttarakhand has 9.5-10% of curcumin in it. After this, research experts from the University scientifically produced turmeric in this region. Today, in Graphic Era, Director, Industries, Subodh Nautiyal, in the presence of University Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Jasola, and Head of the Department of Life Sciences Dr Ashish Thapliyal launched curcumin based turmeric for the market.