“Lala” & Beyond: Anil George’s Journey

By ALOK JOSHI

He arrives i n Dehradun the way he approaches his w o r k : unpretentious, observant and fully present. For many viewers who easily recognise his face but not always his name, Anil Geosrge has become the dependable backbone of contemporary Indian screen storytelling — the character actor who brings weight to a scene without ever demanding the limelight.

Anil’s path to Mumbai was anything but direct. A childhood acquaintanceship with Tom Alter — who later called him to the city and introduced him to Bollywood — was a turning point. The two had met when Anil was about eight or nine, during Tom’s teaching stint at St Thomas’ School in Jagadhri, Haryana. Their bond, forged on stages and sets over decades, helped nudge Anil from regional theatre to national attention.

His breakthrough came with the critically acclaimed Miss Lovely (2012), in which he played Vicky Duggal in a grim portrait of Mumbai’s C-grade film industry. The role announced him as an actor willing to traverse morally shadowy terrain, and it opened doors to more complex character work. He later appeared as Zameer in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)’, a role that, though brief, required an intense, disciplined presence during a high-stakes interrogation sequence.

But it was ‘Mirzapur’ (2018 2020) that projected him into popular consciousness. As Lala, the opium monarch who finances local power plays, Anil inhabited the Purvanchal underworld with subtle menace and a steady, believable authority. Streaming hits that followed — Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) and Cartel (2021) — further showcased his range, moving between the familial, the bureaucratic, and the brutal with ease. Most recently, he joined the ensemble cast of the big-budget sci‑fi epic Kalki 2898 AD (2024), playing Counsellor Bani in Nag Ashwin’s dystopian vision of a future Kasi, holding the screen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Anil’s long locks and grey beard have become a trademark, one that has both defined and confined him. I am a witness to young crowds thronging him for photographs, which shows his popularity. One young girl was almost in tears when she could not believe coming face to face with him accidentally on the elevator.

Sporting a weathered, antagonistic look fetched memorable parts — terrorist, mafia don, ISI chief — yet it also boxed him into repeat casting. “It’s a Catch 22 situation for me,” he told an interviewer in 2022. “Due to continuity of projects, I am getting trapped in sporting this beard and long lock looks. Makers want me in such looks and the audience too loves it but I want to experiment! I am all game to give up on my beard to show my different side. Due to this look, I had to forgo an Abbas Mastan film.”

In conversation in Dehradun, his humility and hunger for craft were palpable. Asked about playing negative roles, he smiled and said, “I am an actor. Give me a beggar’s role and I will do it perfectly.” That readiness to transform — to find humanity in every part, big or small — is central to why directors call him back.

Anil works like a researcher: he mines subtext, invents private histories, and tests small physical habits until a character clicks. He believes a nuanced pause or a tiny gesture can alter an entire scene. Off-screen, he prefers rehearsal rooms and workshops to red carpets, and he mentors young actors, offering practical notes on voice, presence and listening.

His career choices reveal a careful pragmatism. He picks projects that challenge him rather than merely pay well, betting on longevity through adaptability. That strategy has earned him critical nods, a loyal fan base on streaming platforms, and the quiet respect of peers.

Around Independence Day, a time for stories about identity, Anil reflected on storytelling’s capacity to build empathy. Character actors, he said, function as mirrors — showing audiences ordinary people making ordinary, sometimes heroic choices. For a performer who’s spent years shaping unforgettable moments from the margins that is perhaps the most fitting tribute: not the glare of fame, but the craft of honest, unshowy work that deepens our understanding of who we are.

(Alok Joshi is a Dehradun based Management Professional, Corporate Trainer, Interview Coach, Image Consultant, Motivational Speaker, Author of three bestselling books and a freelance writer. He has a multi-cultural background and has worked in top management positions in global companies across many countries including India, Sudan, Middle-East and China.)