Olympus High holds Investiture Ceremony for Academic Session 2026–27

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Olympus High organised its Investiture Ceremony for the academic session 2026–27 within the school premises today. The ceremony marked an important beginning for the young prefects as they stepped forward to undertake their roles with dedication and responsibility.

The programme commenced with a welcome speech, followed by the school song presented by the choir.

Addressing the gathering, Director Principal Dr Anuradha Pundeer Malla extended her words of encouragement and guidance to the newly appointed prefects, inspiring them to approach their responsibilities with commitment and sincerity.

The highlight of the ceremony was the badge-pinning ceremony, witnessed and participated in by the parents of the newly appointed prefects. The ceremony symbolised the responsibilities entrusted to the students and marked their formal induction into the student leadership team.

Suhana Dangwal was appointed as the Head Girl, while Aditya Raj Singh took on the responsibility of Head Boy. Manasvi Panwar and Swastik Rohilla were appointed as Vice Head Girl and Vice Head Boy, respectively. The positions of Sports Captain were jointly conferred upon Shourya Negi and Vaishnavi Thapar.

The House Captains for all four houses were also appointed. Jaitik Kukreja and Tashi Garg were appointed Captains of Rig House; Devansh Singh Bisht and Sanskriti Mishra as Captains of Yajur House; Paras Kohli and Avanlika Sajwan as Captains of Atharva House; and Atharv Sharma and Suzanne Mallick as Captains of Saam House.

The positions of Editorial Head, Cultural Head and Discipline Head were entrusted to Akshita Mall, Kanchan Rawat and Vivaan, respectively.

The ceremony concluded with Managing Director Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla administering the oath of office to the newly elected student council members. A vote of thanks was then proposed, expressing gratitude to the dignitaries, parents, teachers and students for their presence and support.