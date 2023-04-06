By Pooja Marwah

Things are not going to go according to the plan. But that does not imply that you stop planning. Making a Day out of each day can be a fun innovative task, if only you have the right mindset to create. And, every creation begins with a vision!

No matter how big or small they may be, it is important to have a dream in life. No matter how young or old you may be, setting a goal gives you the strength to wake up and take a step towards it. To give yourself a reason to wake up is perhaps one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself.

Reason is a real visceral need for each and every person. It fuels purpose and gives out a sense of living versus existing. If you stand at the periphery of your own life and look into it, by means of introspection, you are bound to discover facets of you that have been unexplored. And those are the ones that will add up to the list of regrets in the end.

Fear will keep you from trying what you want to. Risk will negotiate in a way that it will always win. Everything that you don’t want will happen – delays, frustration, unfulfilled desires and that is when you need to take a deep breath and believe that – It really is okay!!

Like you have to go through various classes at school… life also has a path aligned. There are events, situations and incidents that are put in your way just to see your grit. And, it is in this process that the weak get weeded out! There is no denying that there are many moments when giving up seems to be the best option and most of us do – which is why the race to the end is left with very few contenders.

But in this, if you have the right reasons to wake up and deal with whatever came your way, chances are that you will see it through to the end. It isn’t easy to have a calm patient demeanour when it feels as though your whole world is falling apart, but if you keep in mind that this is just a testing phase and will pass you by; you will come out of it, a better happier person than you were.

This brings us back to the importance of a dream. Having something to look forward to, something to work towards and something to achieve, gives a lot of satisfaction at the end of a day that is generally considered mundane. Now the irony of this situation is that whilst you have to have the patience to wait it out to reach your vision… you have to work towards it daily, with an insane amount of impatience. It has be your every thought, action, deed. You have to work at it tirelessly and there are no two ways about that.

But, when you sleep at night, this sense of madness actually turns out to be the calming potion that makes you feel happy and alive. And the effects appear when you wake the next day, charged up and invigorated!

Every day may not be good, but there will be something good in each day. The trick is to simply find it.

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes an contemporary living and offers incisive reflections

on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myraid stuggles we face each day.)