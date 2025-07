Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Jul: During his visit to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a courtesy meeting with the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Central Command, Lt General Anindya Sengupta, at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow.

During the meeting, they held discussions on important issues including national security, the welfare of ex-servicemen, and strengthening civil-military cooperation in the region.