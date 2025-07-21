Minister Joshi addresses public meeting in support of BJP candidate in Kichha

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kichha, 20 Jul: In view of the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi participated as the Chief Guest at a public meeting held at Jawahar Nagar, 16 Pratappur in the Kichha Assembly constituency, in support of BJP’s district panchayat member candidate, Engineer Jitendra Gautam.

On this occasion, Minister Joshi appealed to the residents of the area to support the BJP, stating that it is the only party that truly works on the principle of Antyodaya—ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the last person in the queue. He said that BJP candidate Jitendra Gautam is a capable, educated, and service-minded youth.

Highlighting the important role of panchayat representatives in Uttarakhand, Minister Joshi said that the foundation of holistic development lies in strong grassroots leadership. He urged voters to unite and cast their votes in favour of the BJP.

During the programme, he also welcomed more than a dozen new members into the party, including former district panchayat candidate and Pratappur resident Harendra Arya. He expressed confidence that the BJP would set a new record in the upcoming Panchayat elections.

Also present on the occasion were former MLA Rajesh Shukla, BJP candidate Jitendra Gautam, Mandal President Pinky Dimri, Harendra Arya, District Minister Digvijay Khati, Ashish, Tikam Singh, Geeta Kandpal, and several others.