Annual meeting of Mussoorie INTACH Sub-Chapter held

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 20 Jul: The INTACH Mussoorie Sub- Chapter held its annual meeting on 19 July at The Fern Brentwood Resort, here. The meeting was attended both online and in person by the members. Those who attended in person were Surbhi Agarwal (Co-Convenor), Pankaj Joshi, Sandeep Sahni, Dr Sejal Worah, Sanjay Tamta and Stuti Panwar. Online attendees were Kriti Wadhwa, Harshada Worah, Neeta Rawat Rajpal, Rahul Kohli and Vinita Kohli. Some guests were invited from the town to see the work the sub-chapter does. These were Shailendra Karanwal, Sterra Sharma, Jaijaiwanti Karanwal, Dipa Singh, Pakhi Singh and Pia Singh.

The meeting began with singing of the Indian National Anthem. The Mussoorie sub-chapter co- convenor, Surbhi Agarwal, made a presentation on the work done in 2024 – 2025. This included exhibitions, talks, Heritage walks, HECS Inter School Quiz, School Poster making participation, etc. She presented some works of other Chapters which motivated the members to think and plan for Mussoorie as well.

The upcoming activities were discussed, as well as future aims and objectives. Several members put up their views and suggestions for the coming months.

A short clip on Selku Mela of Harsil Valley in Uttarakhand by member Stuti Panwar was shown. The second clip was by a student, Vaishnavi Rawat, of Sanatan Dharm Inter College on a folk ritual of Garhwal region, which she had filmed in her native village in Garhwal Jaunpur.

The members put several ideas on how small projects on conserving and documenting Natural Heritage and Cultural Heritage can be suggested to various communities and authorities.