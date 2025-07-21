Parya Foundation holds ‘Dehradun Talk Show’ against Drug Abuse

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Jun: As part of its anti-drug campaign, Parya Foundation organised the ‘Dehradun Talk Show’ here on Sunday. On this occasion, individuals who were once addicted to drugs shared their personal experiences. The event was inaugurated by Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal and MLA Savita Kapoor through a ceremonial lamp lighting.

Held at the auditorium of the Department of Culture near Rispana Bridge, the event aimed to promote a drug-free Dehradun. Foundation founder Khyati Sharma stated that the goal of the programme was to unite society against substance abuse.

Chief Guest Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal called the initiative commendable and emphasised that today’s youth must take the lead in freeing themselves from addiction. Guest of Honour Savita Kapoor noted that addiction is not limited to any gender—both men and women are falling prey to it, making such awareness campaigns crucial.

Azad Ali, National President of Jan Adhikar Party, also appreciated the initiative by Parya Foundation. The event featured insights from doctors, fashion designers, career counsellors, neuropsychologists, and military officers, as well as testimonies from recovering addicts.

These young individuals, once trapped in addiction, shared how deeply they were involved and how they eventually overcame it. The event began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and a Ganesh Vandana. Throughout the programme, poetry recitals, ramp walks, and musical performances added to the vibrancy.

Special contributions were made by Alok Goswami, Director of Embellish Talent Management, and Aman Kumar, Brand Ambassador of Parya Foundation.

Saurav Yadav, once a drug addict, shared that overcoming the addiction was extremely difficult. His dependence was so severe that he constantly craved substances. He even spent time in a rehabilitation centre. However, he emphasised that nothing is possible without strong determination. With that resolve, he managed to overcome his addiction and is now focused on his work and personal growth.