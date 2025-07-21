Miss Uttarakhand: Miss Fresh Face & Miss Traditional Sub-Contests held

Dehradun, 20 Jul: Sinmit Communications organised the Miss Fresh Face and Miss Traditional sub-contests of Miss Uttarakhand 2025 on Sunday at the Centrio Mall, here. During the event, participants captivated the judges’ hearts with their catwalks in traditional dresses. On this occasion, the organisers shared that this year, Miss Uttarakhand has tied up with Miss Asiatic India, allowing the winners of Miss Uttarakhand to directly participate in the Miss Asiatic India pageant.

Sub-contests of Miss Uttarakhand 2025 were also held on Sunday at Centrio Mall by Sinmit Communications. On this occasion, the participants showcased their personality and confidence impressively. They performed a graceful walk in both modern and traditional outfits, leaving a strong impression on the judges. Young women from various places including Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Rudrapur, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Khatima participated in the event.

Sinmit Communications Director Daleep Sindhi announced that the Grand Finale of Miss Uttarakhand will be held on 23 July. He also shared that, for the first time, the winner of Miss Uttarakhand will get a direct entry into Femina Miss India Uttarakhand. The Grand Finale will take place at Hyatt Centric. He reiterated that this year’s tie-up with Miss Asiatic India will provide the winners direct access to the prestigious Miss Asiatic India pageant.

Director Rajeev Mittal described it as a moment of great pride, as the winner from this platform will get a direct opportunity in Femina Miss India Uttarakhand. The participants, too, are highly enthusiastic about this development.

Judges for the event included Aarti Khanduri, Rashmi Bhatnagar, Ajay Karanwal (Entrepreneur), Puneet Tandon (Governor, Rotary Club), Shivangi Sharma (Miss Uttarakhand 2017 & Miss Diva India), Annie Singh, (Educationist & Psychologist), Vibha Rastogi and Kumkum Rani.

Special contributions were made by choreographer Jazz Pushkar Soni, coordinator Himani Rawat, and Raj Kaushik from New Era Studio.