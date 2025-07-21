Conversation on book, ‘From the Pen of Surgeons’, illuminates Humanity at VoW Café

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Pics Courtesy: Lakshika Bajaj

Dehradun, 20 Jul: The Valley of Words (VoW) Cafe in Dehradun came alive this evening with a gathering of literature lovers, medical professionals, and curious readers for a special edition of “Candid Conversations”. The event, held at the cafe’s welcoming Gallery-Library-Studio on Sahastradhara Road, was organised to celebrate the launch of “From the Pen of Surgeons”, authored by Padma Shri awardee Dr BKS Sanjay and co-authored by his son, Dr Gaurav Sanjay.

Moderated by Sunita Vijay, the conversation provided a glimpse into the fusion of medical science and literary craft, keeping the audience engrossed with stories, reflections, and discussions. A self-employed freelancer, columnist, and performing art enthusiast, Sunita Vijay brings a rich creative lens to every platform she engages with. With academic roots in commerce and a deep connection to Uttarakhand’s natural beauty, she has been a vocal advocate for health, hygiene, environmental consciousness, and artistic expression. A regular contributor to Garhwal Post and a familiar face at literature festivals, Sunita’s diverse experience—ranging from landscape aesthetics to Vedic astrology—infuses her moderating style with curiosity, empathy, and depth.



Dr BKS Sanjay, a name synonymous with excellence in orthopaedics, is well-known not only as the Founder President of the Uttaranchal State Chapter of the Indian Orthopaedic Association but also for his Guinness World Record achievements and his deep engagement with literature and social causes. Recipient of numerous awards, including the prestigious Kavya Saman Award, Dr Sanjay is a prolific writer whose works echo universal values of empathy, service, and humanity. His journey, enriched by years of medical practice and literary exploration, found a new expression in collaboration with his son, Dr Gaurav Sanjay, an orthopaedic surgeon who has served Dehradun for nine years. Together, they have contributed over a hundred columns to major publications, championing health awareness and community well-being.

“From the Pen of Surgeons”. published by Prabhat Prakashan, stands as a testament to their shared vision. The book compiles over 75 meticulously crafted articles and columns, drawing upon real-life experiences from both the operating theatre and the world outside. Its core strength lies in making complex medical knowledge and concepts of health education, nutrition, and public welfare accessible to the general public. Dr Gaurav Sanjay spoke about the creative challenges involved in transforming technical jargon into engaging, reader-friendly prose while ensuring scientific accuracy and credibility of each piece. He emphasised, “Every article in the book is underpinned by the latest research and updated data, reflecting a commitment to providing trustworthy information that can make a difference in readers’ lives.” The author also reiterated the importance of ‘Road Safety’ being a part of school syllabus.

The evening was marked by heartfelt anecdotes, practical insights, and a sense of purpose as the authors discussed their efforts to bridge the gap between medicine and the masses. The session saw participation from the audience, who engaged with the authors on topics ranging from road safety campaigns to the evolving role of medical journalism. Sunita’s thoughtful moderation added a reflective and inclusive dimension to the discussion, drawing out stories that connected deeply with the audience. The event concluded with a shared sense of optimism and gratitude for the written word’s power to inform, inspire, and heal—a fitting tribute to the enduring bond between the art of healing and the art of storytelling.