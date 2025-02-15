GOC Maj Gen R Prem Raj inaugurates new ECHS Polyclinic Building in Vikasnagar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Feb: In a significant step towards enhancement of health care for Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris and next of kin, Major General R Prem Raj, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, today inaugurated the newly constructed ECHS Polyclinic building at non-military station Vikasnagar (Fatehpur, Herbertpur). The construction of the building was completed in record time, starting from laying of foundation stone on 3 February 2024 by the team effort of Indian Army, CPWD, Jal Nigam and UPCL. In future, an integrated complex for meeting all aspirations of veterans under one roof is planned to include Canteen Services, Zila Sainik Board Office and Guest Rooms besides the ECHS polyclinic. The polyclinic is the first in the country to be energy neutral having Roof Top Solar Power and Rain Water Harvesting System.

On the occasion, Major General R Prem Raj said, “Uttarakhand Sub Area is always committed and dedicated to ensuring welfare of Veterans, Veer Naris and their dependants in the state of Uttarakhand and this milestone reaffirms the Indian Army’s resolve to reach out to its veterans in all parts of the country.”

The GOC mentioned that there are 22 Polyclinics under Uttarakhand Sub Area and also shared his vision of reaching out to most remote areas of the region to ensure delivery of facilities to the last beneficiary.

He emphasised that ECHS is a contributory scheme, therefore each member must come forward to optimise its reach. He urged veterans to join Sparsh Seva Scheme which is a pilot project of Indian Armed Forces to provide help to veterans by veterans and serving the community together. The GOC also highlighted the need for a robust vigilance mechanism and use of digital technology to weed out corruption and malpractices. He reaffirmed the resolve to reach forward areas of Uttarakhand for delivery of medical treatment to the war heroes.

The ECHS Polyclinic Vikasnagar was commissioned in the year 2012 and was functioning in a rented building of Himjan Kalyan Sabha before it was shifted to the present location.

The newly constructed ECHS Polyclinic building features state-of-the-art facilities. In addition to dedicated Dental Chair with modern RVG computer based X-Ray, it also provides for Laboratory, Emergency room, Physiotherapy Equipment, well stocked Pharmacy and two Medical Officers. The Polyclinic will serve approximately 7,300 ECHS beneficiaries including those from remote regions like Shillai and Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh and Tyuni, Chakrata, Langha, Selaqui and Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by a large number of Veterans, Veer Naris and their dependants. Station Commander, Dehradun, Brig Sanjog Negi and officers from Dehradun Sub Area, CPWD, UPCL and Jal Nigam also attended the inauguration ceremony.