Hospitality & Transport sectors benefit hugely from National Games in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: The government has claimed that the 38th National Games have significantly strengthened Uttarakhand’s economy. The event has hugely benefitted the hotel and transport businesses currently facing an off-season crisis. It has been claimed that the hotel industry alone did business worth approximately Rs 25 crores, while transport businesses earned around Rs 10 crores from the games, providing much-needed relief, especially to small hotel and transport business owners.

A total of 8,981 players participated in 35 competitions under the National Games in Uttarakhand. Additionally, 2,209 technical officials, 2,231 supporting staff, 54 Deputy Chiefs de Mission, 36 Chiefs de Mission, and 37 DOCs were involved. In total, 45,369 people were directly associated with the Games. Over 50,000 hotel rooms were booked from two days before the inauguration on 28 January until the concluding ceremony held today (14 February).

Uttarakhand Sports Secretary Prashant Arya shared that the arrangements for guests and players were made in hotels ranging from five-star to three-star categories. With an average room rent of Rs 5,000 per day, the hotel industry alone conducted business worth approximately Rs 25 crores. Many players also brought family and friends who stayed in hotels at their own expense, further benefiting the hotel industry.

In the transport sector, 17,000 vehicles were hired for the National Games, including 5,000 large and 12,000 small vehicles. With an average rent of Rs 6,000 per vehicle per day, the total earnings during the games are estimated to be more than Rs 10 crores. These vehicles were booked throughout the event.

The Hotel and transport business owners have compared their income during the National Games to the Char Dham Yatra tourism season. Uttarakhand Hotel Association President Sandeep Sawhney noted that this period has strengthened the business, especially for small taxi drivers who were struggling to get bookings during the off-season.

Special Principal Secretary, Sports, Amit Sinha mentioned that a record number of volunteers participated in the National Games, a total of 31,849 volunteers. This included 2,534 general volunteers and 1,075 college students, 7,674 who received training from the Sports Department.

The National Games were held at 32 locations across 11 venues in Uttarakhand. During this time, more than 2.5 lakh people were served meals at various places. The maximum crowd was on 1 February, with over 8,100 people, including athletes, support staff, and government representatives, in Uttarakhand. On that day alone, more than 20,000 people were served food.