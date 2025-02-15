National Games 2025 conclude with Services Sports Control Board topping Medal Tally

By Niharika Singh

Haldwani, 14 Feb: Haldwani witnessed a thrilling conclusion to the 38th National Games on Friday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the grand closing ceremony as the Chief Guest. Several dignitaries like Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, and Indian Olympic Association President and MP PT Usha were also present.

The multi-sports event, which featured some of the country’s finest athletes, ended with the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) securing the top position in the medal tally with 121 medals, including 68 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze.

Despite winning the highest number of medals overall, Maharashtra had to settle for second place with 198 medals (54 gold, 71 silver, 73 bronze), as their lower gold count placed them behind SSCB. Haryana finished third with 153 medals (48 gold, 47 silver, 58 bronze). Hosts Uttarakhand delivered an inspiring performance, finishing seventh with a total of 103 medals, including 24 gold, 35 silver, and 44 bronze.

The competition saw intense action across various sports, with several Indian athletes delivering record-breaking performances. Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain showcased her boxing prowess, while marksmen Swapnil Kusale, Sarabjot Singh, and Vijay Kumar shone in shooting events. Athletics was another major highlight, with Tajinderpal Singh Toor excelling in the shot put, Parul Chaudhary dominating the 3000m steeplechase, Jyothi Yarraji showcasing her speed in the 100m hurdles and 200m, and Amoj Jacob impressing in the 400m.

The National Games provided a platform for emerging talents and reinforced India’s growing strength in sports. The high level of competition across disciplines demonstrated the depth of the country’s athletic potential, with young athletes making their mark alongside seasoned champions.

The closing ceremony at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium celebrated the spirit of the games with a vibrant cultural programme, featuring performances inspired by Uttarakhand’s rich traditions. A spectacular fireworks display marked the official end of the event as the National Games torch was extinguished, symbolising the conclusion of another successful edition.

With the National Games 2025 now part of history, Indian athletes will shift their focus to international competitions, carrying forward the momentum gained from this grand sporting spectacle. The event not only highlighted India’s growing sporting culture but also set the stage for bigger achievements on the global stage.