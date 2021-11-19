Gov extends Prakash Parv, Kartik Purnima greetings

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) said in a message today that the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev inspires all to apply his teachings in their lives. The basic mantra of ‘Ik Onkar Sat Naam’ in his teachings is deeply inspiring. His teachings reflect the principles of goodness, compassion, justice and the spirit of equality. He also extended Kartik Purnima greetings.

He said that Guru Nanak’s message of ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo’ contains the essence of all his teachings. His luminous life has given Indian society a unique lifestyle of social harmony, free from discrimination. Guru Nanak Dev showed the path of service to society and inspired all to work hard and honestly while performing their duties. Every person was made aware of living a life based on self-respect.

The Governor added that Uttarakhand is dedicated to the spread of such holy teachings. Hem Kund Sahib of Guru Gobind Singh and Guru Nanak’s Reetha Sahib, Nanakmatta Sahib and many holy places of the Guru Parampara exist in Uttarakhand. Every year, a large number of the Sangat come to Uttarakhand for pilgrimage to these sites. The proposed ropeway at Hemkund Sahib would prove a great convenience for devotees.