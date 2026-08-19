DM directs swift action to tackle waterlogging in Seemadwar, cracks down on encroachments

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Aug: District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan conducted a surprise inspection of ITBP Road and Seemadwar area this morning to assess the waterlogging situation caused by heavy rainfall. On this occasion, he also listened to the grievances of the local residents and directed the officials to ensure that people do not face inconvenience under any circumstances, stressing both immediate and permanent solutions. Local MLA Savita Kapoor was also present during the inspection.

The DM directed the Municipal Corporation to clear debris and garbage from roadside drains within 24 hours and to ensure de‑watering through pumps. He directed the PWD to maintain smooth traffic movement. He said that until the problem is resolved, the patwari must remain stationed in Seemadwar to monitor the situation continuously and address minor issues on the spot. He also approved the necessary budget for urgent remedial measures.

Chauhan also emphasised that a permanent solution to waterlogging in Seemadwar must be ensured. The Superintendent Engineer of the PWD was directed to conduct a detailed survey of the drainage system and prepare a DPR for long‑term resolution, with instructions that the plan should not remain confined to paperwork but be implemented swiftly. He assured residents that the administration is monitoring the issue regularly and that negligence in resolving public grievances will not be tolerated.

Earlier, the DM also inspected New Cantt Road where traffic congestion was reported due to illegal parking and encroachments . He expressed strong displeasure at vehicles parked on both sides of the road near Centrio Mall and ordered immediate challans through police officers. He directed removal of unauthorised vendors and temporary shops, installation of clear no‑parking signboards, and a detailed survey for widening of New Cantt Road. He instructed that police check‑posts and other structures obstructing road expansion be shifted as required to ensure a permanent solution to traffic problems in the area.

The DM asserted that the encroachment, illegal parking and disruption of traffic will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed departments to act in coordination and conduct campaigns to maintain smooth traffic flow. Among those present during the inspection included SDM Sadar Apoorva Singh, Superintendent Engineer PWD OP Singh, Tehsildar Surendra Dev and officials from police, the municipal corporation and other related departments.