Devbhoomi’s sacred soil is divine and inspiring: Nabin

BJP President, CM offer prayers at Ashtabhuja temple

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 10 Sep: BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin began the second day of his Uttarakhand tour today with prayers at the Maa Ashtabhuja Temple in Haldwani. Nabin offered worship with full rituals and prayed for the prosperity, peace and happiness of the nation and the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and several senior leaders accompanied him during the visit. On this occasion, Nabin praised and described Uttarakhand as Devbhoomi. He observed that Uttarakhand is a land of culture, spirituality and sacrifice.

It may be recalled that Maa Ashtabhuja temple near Haldwani is also called as Mahalaxmi Temple and is the most famous Ashtabhuja temple in the state.

After the temple visit, Nabin lauded the state’s rich religious and cultural heritage, saying that every particle of Devbhoomi is imbued with divinity. He emphasised that the sacred land holds a special identity across the country and the world for its spiritual traditions and vibrant culture. He expressed hope that Uttarakhand would continue to remain energised and filled with spiritual strength.

During his temple visit, Nabin reiterated his faith in the state’s traditions and said that he is blessed to have the fortune of visiting the grand temple of Mahalakshmi. If one wishes to see the true imprint of Indian culture, it is reflected in Devbhoomi. He added that this sacred land must remain vibrant and spiritually charged. He also claimed that the BJP has worked with a spirit of service for the people of the state and therefore it will continue to receive their blessings. The party is confident of achieving a hat‑trick in the 2027 elections.

The BJP chief is on a two‑day tour of Uttarakhand and attended the party’s extended state executive meeting in Haldwani, where he delivered important organisational messages. Today is the last day of his tour to Uttarakhand, which mainly remained confined to Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. He was here mainly to participate in the BJP’s extended State Executive Meet held in Haldwani.

Also present on this occasion apart from CM Dhami and BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt were MPs Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, BJP General Secretaries Kundan Parihar, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj and Tarun Bansal and other senior party leaders and representatives.