Devbhoomi has given the nation fearless warriors: Nabin

BJP chief addresses ex‑servicemen’s conference in Haldwani

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 10 Sep: BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin today addressed the ex‑servicemen’s conference in Haldwani and noted that the soldiers are the foundation of the nation’s peace, happiness and freedom, and their spirit never retires. Before the programme, he also joined the party workers for a discussion over tea at the residence of booth president Rakesh Chandra Arya in Halduchaur. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, Sainik Kalyan minister Ganesh Joshi, Minister Ram Singh Kaira, Col Ajay Kothiyal (Retd), Subedar Major Bahadur Singh Mehra, Colonel Raghuvir Singh Bhandari, Captain Gambhir Singh Dhami, Shamsher Singh Bisht and several leaders and ex‑servicemen were present.

On this occasion, Nabin saluted the courage of soldiers and asserted that while the official records may describe them as “ex‑servicemen” after retirement, their spirit, blood, patriotism and youthful energy never retire. He also recalled his visits to the border posts where soldiers stand guard without concern for sun, rain or snow, ensuring that 140 crore citizens live in peace. He bowed at the sacred shrines of Kali Chaud, Naina Devi, Neem Karoli Baba’s Siddh Kainchi Dham and Golyu Devta of Ghorakhal, stating that a land protected by gods and sanctified by the sacrifice of martyrs can never suffer injustice.

Referring to the motto of the Kumaon Regiment “Parakramo Vijayate” (valour triumphs), Nabin paid tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Rezang La who fought to the last breath in 1962. He highlighted that the soil of Uttarakhand has produced illustrious soldiers, with the Ghorakhal Sainik School alone giving over 800 officers to the forces. He also reminded that Uttarakhand produced India its first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. He remembered Maj Gen the late BC Khanduri (Retd) with reverence and said it is his privilege to be among soldiers’ families. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for describing Uttarakhand not only as the land of Char Dham but also as the “Pancham Dham” of brave soldiers.

Nabin recalled his visit to Lal Chowk in 2011 when the Pakistani flag was hoisted, contrasting it with the proud sight of the tricolour flying there today under Modi’s leadership. He spoke of the transformation in border infrastructure since 2014, with roads reaching the frontiers by 2017, boosting morale and security. He lauded the implementation of One Rank One Pension in 2015, the recognition of border villages as “first villages” instead of “last villages”, and Modi’s practice of celebrating festivals with soldiers.

He commended CM Dhami for initiatives to support soldiers’ families and cited achievements such as Rs 1.78 lakh crore defence production, Rs 38,424 crore defence exports, the Rishikesh‑Karnaprayag rail project, the Char Dham all‑weather road, the National War Memorial in Delhi with 25,942 names inscribed, the upcoming Sainya Dham in Dehradun and the decision to install statues of 1,845 martyrs in their villages.

Nabin urged that Indian youth should also experience the border environment to understand the sacrifices of soldiers. He proposed that the education system should incorporate a “Sarhad Darshan” programme to connect the younger generation with the realities of border defence and the emotions of the armed forces.