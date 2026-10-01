2-day National Seminar on “If the Himalayas Exist, So Do We” organised at HNBGU

2-day National Seminar on “If the Himalayas Exist, So Do We” organised...

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal),30 Sep: Under the aegis of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, technical sessions were organized on the second day of the two-day national seminar titled “If the Himalayas Exist, So Do We”, held at the Academic Centre, Chauras Campus.

At the beginning of the seminar, Dr. Kavita Bhatt welcomed all the guests, speakers, researchers, and students. Referring to a Vedic hymn, Dr. Bhatt stated that the existence and distinctive identity of India are closely connected with the Himalayas.

Dr. Dheeraj Kumar Sharma highlighted the objectives of the seminar and emphasized the need for Himalayan conservation.

The chairperson of the programme, Professor Haribhajan Singh Chauhan, shed light on the social and cultural significance of the Himalayas. On the occasion, the University Registrar, Prof. Y. P. Revani, also expressed his views.

The programme coordinator, Professor M. S. Panwar, called upon the younger generation to actively participate in environmental conservation.

The distinguished guest, Professor Mahavir Singh Negi, drew attention to the growing environmental challenges faced by the Himalayan region and its people.

The keynote speaker, Professor R. K. Maikhuri, spoke about the biodiversity, natural resources, and environmental changes in the Himalayas, emphasizing disaster risk reduction through community participation.

The Chief Guest, Chandan Singh Bisht, conveyed the message of adopting a nature-friendly lifestyle for environmental conservation.

At the conclusion, Professor Vijaykant Purohit expressed gratitude to all the guests, teachers, researchers, and students.

The seminar prominently emphasized the need for the sustainable conservation of the Himalayas and the protection of its natural and cultural heritage for future generations.