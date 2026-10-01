Tulas University hosts National-Level Hackathon – ‘Hack the Future 3.0’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: The Department of Computer Science & Engineering at Tulas University, Dehradun, in collaboration with the Tulas ACM Student Chapter, organized the national-level 30-hour hackathon ‘Hack the Future 3.0’ within the university premises. Held on the theme “Project to Product: Turning Ideas into Impact,” the hackathon brought together students and young innovators from across the country to transform ideas and academic projects into practical, scalable and impactful solutions.

The event witnessed an overwhelming national response, with more than 1,300 student teams registering from over 21 states across India. The registrations included teams from four IITs and four ITMs, highlighting the growing interest among students in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

Following the registration process, 296 teams successfully submitted their ideas, which underwent an initial evaluation by the internal faculty jury of Tulas University. After a rigorous screening process, 72 teams were shortlisted for the final on-campus round, including three teams from IITs.

Present at the inauguration ceremony was Abhinav Ahluwalia, Owner, Kiwi Kisan Window, as the Chief Guest. The external jury comprised Dr. Sumit Kumar, Assistant Professor, NIT Jalandhar; Dr. Ankit Jaiswal, Assistant Professor, JNU, New Delhi; Dr. Anurag Barmola, Senior Manager, IHFC, IIT Delhi; and Dr. Satinder Singh, Professor, BTKIT Dwarahat.

The internal jury included Dr. Sunil Semwal, Dr. Sanjeev Solanki, Mukesh Pathela, Dr. Ashish Gupta and Dr. Sikha Tayal. Sourabh Kumar and Nishant Vaish served as mentors, extending technical guidance and support to the participating teams throughout the hackathon.

During the intense 30-hour challenge, the shortlisted teams worked on developing and refining their solutions while receiving guidance from mentors and interacting with experts. The event provided participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their technical skills, creativity, problem-solving abilities and capacity to turn ideas into functional solutions within a limited timeframe.

Team Garud from Tulas University emerged as the winner of Hack the Future 3.0, securing the First Position and a cash prize of Rs 65,000. The winning team comprised Mohit Mishra, Vikash Kumar and Ashmit Kumar.

The Second Position was secured by Team Acchi Team from Army Institute of Technology, Pune, which received a prize of Rs 45,000. Team Cypher from Sharda University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, secured the Third Position and received Rs 35,000.

Team Sagar Sathi from Tulas University secured the Fourth Position, while Team Wild Guard from Amity University, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, secured the Fifth Position. Both teams were awarded Rs 10,000 each.

The hackathon concluded with a valedictory ceremony graced by Raunak Jain, Co-Founder & Senior Vice President, Tulas University. Dr. A.K. Goel, Scientist G, DRDE, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony was also attended by senior university officials, including Prof. Dr. Shailendra Kumar Tiwari, Pro Vice Chancellor; Prof. Dr. Nishant Saxena, Director Academics; and Prof. Dr. Vijay Kumar Upadhyay, Registrar, Tulas University.