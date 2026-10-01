Hip replacement can last lifelong in carefully selected patients: Dr BKS Sanjay

46th SICOT Orthopaedic World Congress

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Sep: Prof Dr BKS Sanjay, President, AIIMS Guwahati, presented his scientific work on hip replacement surgery at the 46th SICOT Orthopaedic World Congress in Kyoto, Japan.

The international congress, being held from 29 September to 1 October 2026, has brought together nearly 5,000 registered delegates from 104 countries, providing a major global platform for exchange of scientific knowledge and clinical experience in orthopaedic surgery.

Presenting his experience with total hip replacement (THR), Prof. Sanjay emphasised that in carefully selected patients, with appropriate surgical technique, suitable implants and proper long-term follow-up, a hip replacement can potentially last for the lifetime of the patient.

His presentation highlighted the importance of long-term clinical and radiological follow-up in evaluating the durability of hip replacements. He stressed that successful long-term outcomes depend on appropriate patient selection, sound surgical technique, implant selection, rehabilitation and continued follow-up.

Prof. Dr. B. K. S. Sanjay, President, AIIMS Guwahati, said, “A well-planned and properly performed hip replacement in a carefully selected patient can potentially provide durable function throughout the patient’s lifetime.” He added that hip replacement has transformed the lives of patients suffering from advanced hip disease by relieving pain, restoring mobility and enabling them to lead active and productive lives.

The presentation provided an opportunity to share Indian clinical experience and long-term observations with the international orthopaedic community attending the congress.