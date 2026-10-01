Monica Rawat files nomination for Kshetra Panchayat Member post

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 30 Sep: Monica Rawat filed her nomination for the post of Kshetra Panchayat member from the Kyarkuli-Bhatta Gram Sabha area, accompanied by her supporters, here, today. A large number of Kshetra Panchayat members and supporters were present with her. Ashish Rawat, husband of former member Srishti Rawat, stated that Monica is receiving immense support from the local public and is capable of fulfilling promises made regarding the area’s development.

Ashish Rawat explained that his wife, Srishti Rawat, had previously held the post but had to resign after being selected for a government job. Consequently, Monica Rawat—a daughter of the village and his sister-in-law—has been fielded in the election to carry forward the region’s development work. He noted that Monica filed her nomination with the support of the local public and 15 Kshetra Panchayat members from the Sahaspur Block. The presence of supporters reflects the public’s trust in her. He mentioned that plans and promises regarding regional development made during Srishti Rawat’s tenure could not be fulfilled due to her selection for government service; now, efforts will be made to advance those tasks through Monica Rawat. Ashish Rawat expressed full confidence that Monica would live up to the public’s expectations.

On this occasion, Sahaspur Block Pramukh Archana also extended her support for Monica Rawat’s nomination, emphasizsng the need for everyone to work together for the area’s development. She assured that any issues Monica raises regarding her constituency would be addressed on a priority basis and that development work would be carried forward with the cooperation of Kshetra Panchayat members. Great enthusiasm was visible among the supporters during the nomination process. Monica Rawat pledged to accelerate development activities with the cooperation of the local residents.

Those present on the occasion included Zila Panchayat member Govind Pundir, former Student Union President Ashish Rawat, Sanjay Rawat, former Deputy Pradhan Jitendra Jadwan, Taxi Union Secretary Rakesh Kotal, Rinku Thapli, Virendra Thapli, Madan Kotal, Virendra Jadwan, Bhim Kotal, and Nitin Rawat, among others.