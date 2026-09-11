Martyrs’ sacrifice will always be remembered: Nabin

BJP President, CM pay homage at Haldwani Shaheed Smarak

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 10 Sep: BJP’s national president Nitin Nabin today visited the Shaheed Smarak in Haldwani and paid floral tributes to the martyrs. On this occasion, Nabin observed that the memorial would continue to inspire future generations with the spirit of patriotism and service to the nation. He emphasised that the sacrifice of brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the unity, integrity and security of the country will always be remembered. Their dedication, selflessness and commitment to duty remain a source of inspiration for all. He reiterated that the memorial will serve as a beacon of nationalism and devotion to the motherland.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the state government is committed to honouring and ensuring the welfare of the families of martyrs. He said the contribution of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation will forever be cherished and respected.

On this occasion, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, MP Ajay Bhatt, Garhwal MP and national media in‑charge Anil Baluni, state general secretaries Kundan Parihar, Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj and Tarun Bansal, and several public representatives and party office‑bearers were present along with other dignitaries.