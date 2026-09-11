Nitin Nabin attacking Rahul Gandhi to hide BJP’s failures: Ganesh Godiyal

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sep: Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal today launched a sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Nitin Nabin. In a strongly worded statement, Godiyal condemned Nabin’s remarks against Rahul Gandhi made during a BJP programme in Haldwani. Speaking to media persons, Godiyal claimed that that the BJP is a party that thrives on dividing the nation on the basis of religion, caste and community and therefore it has no moral right to lecture others on unity.

He added that such divisive statements on the sacred soil of Devbhoomi only reflect a narrow mindset.

Godiyal also claimed that Rahul Gandhi has undertaken historic marches from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai with the objective of uniting the nation against the ‘politics of hatred’. He also claimed that Gandhi is opening a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop of love) while the BJP continues to run a “market of hate” across the country. He pointed out that when Gandhi demands a caste census to secure rights for backward, Dalit and marginalised communities, the BJP chief sees it as an attempt to divide the nation. The truth, he said, is that the BJP never wants the poor and deprived sections to get their due.

Godiyal further accused Nabin of resorting to baseless rhetoric in Haldwani only to cover up the failures of the double‑engine government in Uttarakhand. He said the youth are distressed by unemployment, the women feel unsafe and daughters like Ankita Bhandari have yet to receive justice. Instead of answering these fundamental questions, the BJP president is trying to distract the people with false charges against Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

The PCC chief warned that the self‑respecting people of Uttarakhand will no longer be misled by BJP’s propaganda. He said Rahul Gandhi has become the fearless voice of crores of oppressed, youth and farmers. No amount of disinformation can now halt his mission to unite the country. He urged BJP leaders to stop polluting the peace and harmony of Devbhoomi with their petty politics.