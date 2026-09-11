Rain likely across U’khand till 16 Sept, IMD issues warnings

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Sep: Rain is likely to continue at several places across Uttarakhand over the next few days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of the state till 16 September. According to the latest forecast issued by the IMD today, rainfall activity is expected to continue across the state till 16 September, although its intensity is likely to decline after 14 September.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Uttarakhand on 10, 11, 12 and 13 September, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On 14 September, thunderstorm and lightning activity is expected, while no specific warning has been issued for 15 and 16 September at the subdivision level.

According to the forecast issued heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts. Other parts of the state may also receive intense spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. On Friday, 11 September, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts.

Rain activity is expected to continue on Saturday, 12 September, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Bageshwar and Uttarkashi districts. On Sunday, 13 September, heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Pithoragarh and Bageshwar, while thunderstorms and intense spells of rain may occur at several other places.

The latest IMD forecast for Dehradun indicates generally cloudy conditions with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers from 10 to 14 September. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34-35 degrees Celsius during this period. On 15 September, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

The weather office has advised caution in view of the possibility of heavy rain and lightning in vulnerable areas. The continued wet spell comes after a period when weakening monsoon activity had led to a rise in temperatures across the state. In Dehradun, the maximum temperature on Wednesday touched 33.9 degrees Celsius, around four degrees above normal, with high humidity adding to discomfort.

It may be recalled that with sunshine becoming stronger during the recent lull in rainfall during the past few days and the temperatures had been rising steadily and humidity had also increased. The renewed rainfall activity is expected to provide some relief from the heat, although spells of heavy rain could create problems in vulnerable hilly areas.

The Met Centre Dehradun has also maintained warnings for intense spells of rain and thunderstorms in the state during the coming days.