Sikh community’s participation vital in nation-building: Nitin Nabin

Dhami hails role of Punjabi community in Terai’s development

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rudrapur (US Nagar), 10 Sep: BJP’s National President Nitin Nabin stated today that the Sikh community had always made an important contribution to nation-building and would continue to play a significant role in the country’s development and progress. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047 and expressed confidence that the target would be achieved through the collective efforts of the people.

Nabin was addressing a Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan organised at a private hotel in Rudrapur along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here today. Nabin said that the participation of every section of society, including the Sikh community, was important in the journey towards nation-building.

On his arrival at the venue, Nabin and Dhami were welcomed with chants of “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh”. The Sikh community honoured them by presenting siropas.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the Punjabi Gaurav Sammelan is not merely a conference but a living symbol of the glorious traditions, culture, values, courage, service and patriotism of the Punjabi community. He said the great tradition of the Sikh Gurus is an important pillar of India’s rich cultural heritage. The lives of the Gurus inspired people not to bow before injustice, to serve those in need, protect humanity and keep national interest above everything else.

The CM asserted that the Punjabi community has always played an important role in nation-building through its hard work, honesty and enterprise. From defending the country at the borders and producing food in the fields to promoting industry and trade and undertaking relief and service activities during disasters, the contribution of the Punjabi and Sikh communities has been exemplary. He said the community has also played an important role in the development of the Terai region and strengthening its economy. Through its hard work and determination, the community had made a significant contribution to giving the region a new identity.

Dhami said the Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken several historic steps to accord national recognition to the faith, sacrifices and glorious traditions of the Sikh community. The construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, exemption of langar from all taxes, permission for the Sri Harmandir Sahib to receive foreign contributions and the grand observance of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh were part of these efforts, he said.

He said that historic steps had been taken towards providing justice and dignity to families affected by the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Referring to the emotional and spiritual bond between the Sikh community and Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, Dhami said Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Gobind Singh had visited the land of Uttarakhand. Sacred places such as Hemkund Sahib and Reetha Sahib were an integral part of the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage, he said. The CM also added that work has progressed towards construction of an approximately 12.5-km-long ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib under the guidance of PM Modi. Dhami said the Uttarakhand Government has also taken steps towards construction of a ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Sthal’ to honour the memory of those who lost their lives and everything they possessed in the tragedy of Partition in 1947.

Calling upon the younger generation to draw inspiration from the lives of the Sikh Gurus, Dhami said youngsters should move forward on the path of hard work, discipline, courage, service and patriotism. MP Ajay Bhatt, Cabinet Ministers Saurabh Bahuguna, Pradeep Batra and Ram Singh Kaira, MLAs Arvind Pandey, Shiv Arora and Trilok Cheema, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, Zila Panchayat Chairman Ajay Maurya, Mayor Vikas Sharma and Deepak Bali, were among those present on the occasion.