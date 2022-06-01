Gov felicitates IAF veteran Sq Ldr Majithia  

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Nainital, 31 May: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) met Squadron Leader DS Majithia (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The 102 year old Majithia is among India’s earliest fighter pilots. He flew Hurricanes in Burma (Myanmar) during the Second World War. He also exhibited his valour during 1947-46 against Pakistan and received many medals.

The Governor described Squadron Leader Majithia as the pride of the Armed Forces. He also appreciated the veteran’s dedication to Golf. He described the meeting as ‘inspirational’.

The Governor also suggested that a book be written on the ex-IAF officer’s life and achievements. He also gifted a souvenir to the Squadron Leader.

Also present on the occasion was Majithia’s daughter Kiran Sandhu.