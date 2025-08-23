Gov inaugurates 3-day ‘Millet Festival 2025’ at Pantvarsity

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 21 Aug: A grand Shri Anna Mahotsav (Millet Festival) was inaugurated today at GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) was the Chief Guest. He first inaugurated the renovated Gandhi Hall and then inspected the stalls at the Shri Anna Mahotsav. Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan, this festival has become a remarkable platform to showcase the role of millets in ensuring nutritional security, sustainability and farmers’ empowerment.

Governor Singh began his address with the slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan”. He stated that organising the Shri Anna Mahotsav is a revolutionary step toward nation-building, changing food habits and achieving good health. He said the university will play a crucial role in realising the dream of a developed India by 2047.

He highlighted that Uttarakhand is particularly suitable for millet production due to its climate, soil and traditions, which provide a natural advantage. He mentioned several traditional millets—Mandua, Ragi, Jhangora, Koda, Kauni, Sawa and Ramdana— as the identity of Uttarakhand and expressed confidence that such events would encourage farmers to cultivate them.

The Governor further noted that, under the current Vice-Chancellor’s leadership, the university is progressing not only in various fields of research but also making strides in the semiconductor sector. He expressed immense pleasure that Pantnagar University has partnered with the Indian Army to include millets in soldiers’ meals, a step that will boost their health and morale.

He also mentioned the recent establishment of the School of General Bipin Rawat Hill Development, which aims to promote millet production and research in mountainous regions. The Governor stated that the experiments being conducted by the university’s scientists for the development of millets and millet-based recipes will directly benefit farmers, soldiers and the general public.

He highlighted the role of youth and women in establishing millet-based enterprises, calling it a step toward a self-reliant India and sustainable food systems. He added that the Uttarakhand government is running several schemes to promote millet production and advised everyone to include millets in their regular diet and encourage children and youth to consume millet-based dishes. He urged scientists and academicians to conduct more research on millets and develop new products and patents.

The Governor also commended the Vice-Chancellor’s dedication to the university and congratulated everyone on the university securing the 209th rank in the QS World University Rankings. On this occasion, he also extended his best wishes to the newly admitted students.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Dr Manmohan Singh Chauhan emphasised the need to revive ‘Shri Anna’ as a national mission, in line with the International Year of Millets 2023. He stressed the importance of collective efforts in research, value addition and marketing of millet-based products to strengthen farmers’ incomes and improve nutrition. He also highlighted the university’s progress and gratefully acknowledged the support of the Governor.

The programme began with a welcome address by the Director, Research, Dr AS Nain, who highlighted the objectives of the event and the importance of millet-based agricultural systems in addressing health, climate and livelihood challenges. The Governor released various books written by distinguished faculty members, including Director Communication Dr JP Jaiswal, Director, Research, Dr AS Nain, Dr SK Verma, Dr Archana Kushwah, Dr Pramod Mall and Dr RPS Gangwar.

A first-aid kit designed for farmers by Dr JL Singh of the College of Veterinary Science was distributed to selected farmers to ensure their health and safety during fieldwork. Additionally, Sunita Sah, Bina Devi, Shyam Singh, Shyam Dutt Mishra and Dhan Singh were honoured for their notable contributions to agriculture.

The event was attended by District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar, Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Manikanth Mishra, Colonel Dhillon, Colonel Ajit, CMO Dr KK Agarwal, Director, Administration and Monitoring, Comptroller, Registrar, deans, directors, faculty members, farmers, soldiers, and students.