Dhami brews tea in Gairsain, connects with people while strolling

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 21 Aug: Chief Minister Dhami, during his morning walk in Bharaisain (Gairsain), early this morning, stopped by Chandra Singh Negi’s tea establishment where he not only enjoyed a cup of tea but also brewed it himself. This gesture drew attention from locals, with many expressing appreciation for the CM’s simplicity and approachability. During the walk, Dhami interacted with residents to enquire about their well-being and sought feedback on the government’s development initiatives and public welfare schemes.

Speaking to the media while strolling in Bhararisain, Dhami remarked that staying in Bharaisain after the conclusion of the Assembly session had allowed him to engage more closely with the people. He described Gairsain as not only the summer capital but also a promising tourist destination with immense potential. He highlighted the region’s scenic valleys, pure mountain air, and tranquil atmosphere, stating that these elements offer a unique energy and experience to every visitor. Reiterating the government’s commitment to public welfare, Dhami said that the administration is working tirelessly to meet the expectations of the people, and that their cooperation and participation are the foundation of the state’s progress.

Dhami’s morning walks during official visits have become a familiar sight, with several photographs of such interactions surfacing in the past. Locals often take the opportunity to apprise him of their concerns, and he is known to assure them of timely resolution. His public engagements are marked by candid conversations, and he listens to grievances and discusses the implementation of various government schemes.

During his walk yesterday in Bharaisain, Dhami met with women from a self-help group operating under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. He had also interacted with sanitation workers employed in the Assembly complex, enquiring about their food and accommodation arrangements.